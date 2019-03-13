A man was shot to death Tuesday night at a northeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.

Police have detained a person of interest, but did not say if they are suspected in the fatal shooting or if they are facing charges.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound at a Winewood Village apartment in the 4600 block of Winewood Village Drive near Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road. Shots had been reported there about 8:30 p.m.

If the death is ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, it would be the third this year in Colorado Springs.