Shooting East Hills Apartments

Police respond too a shooting at East Hills Apartments on Oct. 22. Photo by Jessica Snouwaert, The Gazette.

Authorities identified a man shot and killed Thursday at an apartment complex in east Colorado Springs.

Phil Hernandez, 36, was found dead with a gunshot wound at the East Hills Apartments on East Hills Road around 5:20 a.m., Colorado Springs Police said. 

Two others were taken to a local hospital with injuries, Natashia Kerr, spokeswoman for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said. 

Public records show Hernandez was a resident of the apartment complex.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of Hernandez's death. If ruled a homicide, it would be the 32nd homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year.

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments