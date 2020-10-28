Authorities identified a man shot and killed Thursday at an apartment complex in east Colorado Springs.
Phil Hernandez, 36, was found dead with a gunshot wound at the East Hills Apartments on East Hills Road around 5:20 a.m., Colorado Springs Police said.
Two others were taken to a local hospital with injuries, Natashia Kerr, spokeswoman for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said.
Public records show Hernandez was a resident of the apartment complex.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of Hernandez's death. If ruled a homicide, it would be the 32nd homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year.