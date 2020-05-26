A man killed in an early morning house fire Monday was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office Tuesday.

Authorities said firefighters responded to a blaze on Watson Boulevard near Venetucci Elementary School about 1 a.m. to find "heavy smoke coming from all eaves of the house" from an attic fire.

The flames were extinguished within about two hours, Security Fire Department Battalion Chief Derek Chambers said Monday. But a man and two pets inside the house died, authorities said.

The man was identified Tuesday as Eric O'Brien, 34. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

