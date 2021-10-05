The man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the Walmart Supercenter off Chelton Road Sunday has been identified as 24-year-old David Jacques, the El Paso County Coroners office announced Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting took place just before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart at 3201 E. Platte Ave. when a Springs police officer working an "extra duty assignment" attempted to stop Jacques on suspicion on shoplifting. Jacques ran through the parking lot and hid behind a car at a business near Pine Street and Chelton, Lt. Deb Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
The police officer chased Jacques, giving him commands to stop.
The officer attempted to use a stun gun Jacques who pulled out a gun and shot it at the officer in response. The officer returned fire hitting Jacques "at least once," according to the release.
The officer started performing life-saving measures on Jacques until the medical help arrived. Jacques died at a hospital, police said. The officer suffered no injuries.
“It’s scary to have this kind of stuff happening so close to our store,” said Omar Zelaya, co-owner of Chelton Liquors, told The Gazette earlier this week.
Police blocked off parts of Chelton between Bijou Street and Platte in response. They also taped off a nearby strip mall.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. There is no known threat to the community, the sheriff's office said.