The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies fatally shot a man in an area just north of Peyton on Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Gollihar Court around 2:30 p.m. and tried to make contact with an armed suicidal man, Colorado Springs police said.

The sheriff’s office issued a shelter-in-place alert at around 7 p.m., warning people in the area to lock their doors and stay away from windows while law enforcement resolved the situation.

Crisis response and tactical teams made numerous attempts to deescalate the situation by phone when the man fired multiple shots at deputies, police said.

Three deputies on scene fired back, shooting the man. Medical responders on scene tired to resuscitate him but he died as a result of his wounds, police said.

The three deputies involved were put on administrative leave based on the agency's policy and police took over the investigation, officers said.