A 34-year-old man died early Friday after his car struck a tree in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
James Cleghorn was driving his Chevrolet Malibu east on Templeton Gap Road at 4:19 a.m. when he struck the southside curb near the intersection of Corinth Drive, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said in a news release. Cleghorn's car veered across the east and westbound lanes of traffic and struck a tree on the north side of Templeton Gap Road, Sokolik said.
Lifesaving measures by paramedics were unsuccessful and Cleghorn was pronounced dead, he said.
It is unclear if excessive speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
On New Year's Day, Donald Fitchett died after his motorcycle crashed into a guardrail on NORAD Road. Fitchett, 31, was wearing a helmet, authorities said.