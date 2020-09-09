A man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 early Monday morning has been identified, according to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
Twenty-year-old Armando Ulibarria-Sarabia was driving with a suspended license when the Jeep he was driving veered between the road's right shoulder and the interstate before rolling and landing on its wheels in the median, troopers said.
The car was headed southbound on I-25 near mile marker 133 between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway exits at the time of the crash, troopers said.
Troopers arrived at the crash around 6:46 a.m. where first responders preformed CPR on Ulibarria-Sarabia before he was pronounced dead.
The car's two passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, state trooper Josh Lewis said.
The crash reduced I-25 to one lane in both directions for about three hours.