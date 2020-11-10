Ambulance
MattGush

A driver killed in a crash on Interstate 25 Friday has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's office.

Aaron Pollitt, 28, was killed driving north on Interstate 25 between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy at about 4 p.m. after crossing the median into southbound lanes of traffic, State Trooper Josh Lewis said.

Pollitt crossed over the median's guard rail and was hit by a garbage truck and two other vehicles. Another person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital but  information about their injuries or condition was available.

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

