The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in Manitou Springs last week during a gunfire exchange with police that also resulted in the death of a K9 police dog, according to a Monday news release.

Wilford Robert DeWeese, 67, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., was shot to death on April 11 after reportedly firing a gun at Manitou Springs and El Paso County law enforcement personnel.

At about 11 p.m. on the night of the shooting, Manitou Springs police officers and El Paso County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a person menacing others with a firearm near a business on the 900 block of Manitou Avenue. When officers found and attempted to contact DeWeese, he fired “at least one round” at them. Officers returned fire, hitting DeWeese, who died at the scene despite livesaving efforts.

Jinx, an El Paso County sheriff's K9, was struck and killed in the exchange, police said. No other officers were injured in the incident.

The coroner’s office completed the autopsy on DeWeese the following day, but have yet to make an official determination on the cause and manner of death, the release stated.