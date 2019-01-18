Police arrested one man suspected of killing another Friday night in an apartment south of Colorado Springs, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby said in a news release.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Lashell Avenue around 2:58 p.m., where they found a dead male, but no suspect, Kirby said. Hours later, deputies and a Colorado Springs Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit arrested Emilio Esteban Espinoza, 31, without incident.
It was not immediately clear when or where Espinoza was arrested.
The dead male has not yet been identified, Kirby said.