A man died in a shooting Friday afternoon on the south side of Colorado Springs, said El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
The shooting was reported around 2:58 p.m. near Lashelle Avenue and Hampton Street, Kirby said. The victim was found inside a fourplex.
No additional details were immediately available.
A male, whose name was not released is being sought and should be considered armed and dangerous, Kirby said.
"We are asking the community to be vigilant," she said. "If they see anything suspicious or heard anything in this area, please give us a call."