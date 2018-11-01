A man was shot and killed early Thursday in a parking garage in downtown Colorado Springs, police say.
The shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. in the UMB parking lot near Cascade Avenue and Kiowa Street near Penrose Library.
The man was given CPR to no avail, police reported. This is the city's 28th homicide, the same number as at this time last year.
Police did not release a suspect description or other details about the shooting or the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.