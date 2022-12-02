A man killed during a disturbance south of downtown Colorado Springs on Nov. 26 has been identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez of Colorado Springs, police said Friday.

On Nov. 26 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the area of South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street for a disturbance and found the victim "severely bleeding and unresponsive."

Garduno-Ramirez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they did not make any arrests on the day of the incident, and did not include any suspect information in a press release Friday.

Garduno-Ramirez's death was the 50th homicide investigation of the year, police said. There were 40 homicide investigations by the same time in 2021.