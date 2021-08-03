The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near downtown Sunday.
Colorado Springs police said the accident happened about 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle went off road and crashed. The driver, 29-year-old Ambrose Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene. El Paso County officials announced his identity Monday.
Williams was the sole occupant of the vehicle, The Gazette reported Sunday. The crash closed northbound Interstate 25 at Bijou Street for several hours for police investigation. Traffic was diverted at the Cimarron exit as a result.