A man killed in a crash near Divide was identified Wednesday by the Teller County Coroner's Office.

Henry Nelson, 78, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 24 shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday after a Ford F150 headed west hit Nelson's vehicle, which was stopped on the right shoulder of the road, the state patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, 37-year-old Scott Johnson, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, troopers said.

Nelson died in the crash. A passenger in Nelson's vehicle and the driver of the Ford were uninjured, troopers said.

