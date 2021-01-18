Alcohol is a suspected factor in a car crash that killed a man near Divide on Sunday, state troopers said.
Colorado State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 shortly before 5 p.m. after a Ford F150 headed west hit a 2012 Kia Forte that was stopped on the right shoulder of the road.
The driver of the Kia, a 78-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash. The Kia's passenger and the driver of the Ford were uninjured.
The driver of the Ford, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, troopers said.
The crash is still under investigation.