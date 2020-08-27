A driver died after a rollover crash in Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, law enforcement said.
The driver was headed southbound on Interstate 25 near the South Nevada exit when he missed a curve in the road and lost control of the pickup truck. The truck went over a guardrail, launched into the air and rolled the car.
Colorado Springs responded to the accident around 1:07 a.m. and found a man ejected from the car and non-responsive.
Medical teams took the man to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Excessive speed and not wearing a seat belt are considered factors in the crash.
This is the 27th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the fourth traffic related death in the city during the past week.
No other information was provided.