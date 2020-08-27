A man was killed in a rollover crash in Colorado Springs early Thursday, police said.
The driver, a 43-year-old Colorado Springs man, was southbound on Interstate 25 near the South Nevada exit when he missed a curve in the road and lost control of the pickup. The truck went over a guardrail, flew into the air and rolled. Excessive speed was a factor, police say.
When Colorado Springs police arrived at the crash around 1:07 a.m., they found a man thrown from the truck and unresponsive.
Medical teams took the man, whose name was not released, to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The death is the 29th traffic fatality this year.
Police also said Thursday that a bicyclist who was hit by a car two weeks ago died Wednesday.
Dennis Thompson, 62, of Colorado Springs was fatally injured in an Aug. 13 collision. Thompson, according to police, went through a red light about 5:45 p.m. when he rode through the intersection at North Nevada Avenue and Mount View Lane and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet sedan.
Thompson was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the Chevrolet, who was not injured, police said.
Thompson's death is one of six traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs in the past week, the 28th this year and the second bicycle related fatality. At this time in 2019, there were 30 fatalities.
Later Thursday, police said another driver injured in a crash earlier in the month died of their injuries.
John Smith, 40, of Colorado Springs was fatally injured in an Aug. 19 crash. Smith, according to police, was speeding on East Las Vegas Street near South Tejon Street when he lost control on a curve and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Smith was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash.
Smith's death is the 30th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.
He was not wearing a helmet.