A suspected drunk driver struck and killed a man after he exited his vehicle near 8th and Cimarron Streets Wednesday while trying to retrieve a mattress that fell off his car, police said.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of West Cimarron Street, also known as U.S. 24, around 8:25 p.m. after a pickup truck headed westbound hit a man after he got out of his vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. He was trying to get a mattress that fell off the roof of his Ford Escape, police said.
Police arrested the driver of the truck, 60-year-old Luann Brunkenhoefer, on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.
Officers booked Brunkenhoefer in the El Paso County jail. She was uninjured from the crash, officers said.
The incident was the 50th fatal crash in Colorado Springs this year, according to police.
