A man killed in a convenience store shooting over the weekend was identified Monday as Jeremy Diaz, 36, of Lancaster, Ohio, according to Colorado Springs police.

Diaz was killed Friday at a Kum & Go located in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, police said.

Though the exact cause of death is still being identified by the El Paso County Coroner, police said Tuesday in a news release that his death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrest has been made.

Diaz's death is the 32nd homicide investigation by police this year. At the same time last year, the department had investigated 22 homicides in Colorado Springs.

Diaz was one of two homicide victims this weekend, which saw six shootings. Three others were injured in the string of violence.

According to police, this is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

