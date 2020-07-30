A 47-year-old man was killed in a car crash on U.S. 40 near Wild Horse in Cheyenne County Wednesday night.
A Volvo truck with a trailer heading westbound veered into the eastbound lane, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The truck and trailer crossed into the center line and collided with the 47-year-old who was driving a Kenworth truck and trailer around 9:16 p.m.
After the impact, both two vehicles came to a stop on the north side of the highway where the Volvo driver, a 33-year-old man, was found to have life threatening injuries and the Kenworth driver was dead.
The road was closed for nearly 3 hours while debris was removed from the road.
This is a developing story