Emergency warning red and blue roof mounted police LED blinker light bar turned on
(Photo by Stelsone, iStock)

A 47-year-old man was killed in a car crash on U.S. 40 near Wild Horse in Cheyenne County Wednesday night.

A Volvo truck with a trailer heading westbound veered into the eastbound lane, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Man identified in auto-pedestrian crash in west Colorado Springs

The truck and trailer crossed into the center line and collided with the 47-year-old who was driving a Kenworth truck and trailer around 9:16 p.m.

3 pedestrians hit by vehicles in Colorado Springs overnight, 1 dead

After the impact, both two vehicles came to a stop on the north side of the highway where the Volvo driver, a 33-year-old man, was found to have life threatening injuries and the Kenworth driver was dead.

Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle, dies in Colorado Springs crash; 5th pedestrian killed in the city this month

The road was closed for nearly 3 hours while debris was removed from the road.

This is a developing story

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Load comments