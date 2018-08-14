A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday night after walking across the intersection of Fountain Mesa Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fountain police said Tuesday.
The police department's Accident Reconstruction Team said the pedestrian, 48-year-old Marc Abeyta, crossed the intersection against the crosswalk light and was hit by the vehicle at about 9 p.m.
The vehicle remained on scene and the driver was not injured, police said. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors on the part of the driver.