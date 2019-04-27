Pueblo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
It all started Friday night during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Lake Ave. The officer saw that the man had a warrant out for his arrest out of Weld County for a traffic offense. When the officer asked him to step outside the vehicle the man sped away.
A short time later, officers found the man at a home in the 1200 block of Bohmen Avenue. Officers say he had a gun and refused to come out of the home.
The SWAT team spent the next several hours trying to get the man to come out of the home, but he refused. At 3:30 a.m. the SWAT team went inside the home and the man quickly exited the house. As he walked outside he pointed a gun at a team of officers. Eight officers fired at the man. The 31-year-old died at the scene. No officers were injured. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.