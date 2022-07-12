The man who was killed by Colorado Springs police officers Saturday has been identified as 27-year-old Mack Lee, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Officers shot Lee when he allegedly raised a firearm at them after exiting a residence in the 4200 block of Sanders View Saturday night as police were conducting an investigation into a domestic violence incident, sheriff's officials said.
Police were dispatched to the area on a call just after 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who "had obvious signs of injury," sheriff's officials said.
According to officials, Lee emerged from the residence with a gun in hand while officers were conducting their investigation. After being told drop the weapon, Lee began to raise it at officers, at which point at least one officer fired at least one round from their weapons at him, officials said. Lee was injured from at least one round. Medical personnel and officers attempted life-saving measures but Lee died, officials said.
No officers or other people were injured in the shooing.
In accordance with Colorado Springs Police Department protocol, the officers involved have been placed on leave. Per state law, the sheriff's office is investigating the incident.