Twenty gunshot wounds were found on the body of a man killed by Colorado Springs police in the city’s fourth fatal police shooting, an autopsy shows.
The autopsy and toxicology report released Monday by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office concluded that Joshua Vigil died July 23 of gunshot wounds to his head, back, chest, stomach and foot.
Bullets entered the 38-year-old’s back seven times, the autopsy found. Another bullet hit the right side of his head, traveling from the back toward his eye. Vigil had several other gunshot wounds to his upper body and one to his left foot.
Vigil also suffered several graze wounds to his chest, back and arm, the report found. There was no stippling to indicate the gun was fired at close range, though there was “scattered pseudo-stippling over the back,” which the report stated was consistent with “history that the decedent was shot through a glass wall/partition.”
The toxicology report also found that Vigil had alcohol, methamphetamine, amphetamine and benzoylecgonine, the metabolite of cocaine, in his system when he died.
Limited information on the fatal shooting has been released to the public. The Colorado Springs Police Department denied The Gazette’s request for body camera footage from the shooting, citing the investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said Sgt. Mark Keller and Officers Lucas Aragon and Cole Jones found Vigil “on foot” near the Garden Apartments at 3165 E. Fountain Blvd. Then, “at least one officer fired a shot” at Vigil, according to the sheriff’s news release.
A short time earlier, officers — who have not been identified — responded to a call about “a suspicious male walking with a gun” in the 2200 block of Monterey Road, southeast of Memorial Park. After Vigil fled in his red Mustang, those officers did not chase him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Vigil, who died later at a hospital, was the fourth person killed this year by Colorado Springs police. Less than two weeks later, police shot and killed De'Von Bailey, 19, while they investigated a reported armed robbery.
Two of the fatal shootings have been ruled justified by the DA's Office, while the other three are still being investigated.