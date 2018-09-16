A man was killed and another critically wounded in what police said was a double shooting Sunday morning at an east Colorado Springs home south of the Roy J. Wasson Academic campus.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said a report of shots being fired in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue was received at 11:05 a.m. Inside a home on the block, officers found two males with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, Black said.
One male was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition, Black said, and the other was dead.
The names and ages of the victims were not released.
Black did not say if police are looking for the shooter or if they believe the two males found in the home were the only ones involved.
However, police called the death “suspicious” and asked anyone with information to call (719) 444-7000, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.
Neighbors said they were unaware of any past incidents at the home and were unable to say who lived there. One neighbor recalled seeing a man outside working on his car at times.
The death is the second being investigated as suspicious in the past two days. On Saturday morning, the body of a man was found near East Costilla Street and South Wahsatch Avenue east of downtown. No additional information about the body was released Sunday.
