PHOENIX — A man who jumped from a Southwest Airlines airplane taxiing after a flight from Colorado Springs to Phoenix early Saturday has been booked on two felony counts of trespassing, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Daniel Ramirez, 30, opened a galley door and jumped to the tarmac from flight 4236 at about 8 a.m., injuring himself.
After the man “exited the aircraft," the aircraft's captain notified the control tower so local authorities could respond to the situation, Southwest spokesperson Dan Landson said in an email. The plane with its crew and remaining passengers then went to its designated gate, Landson said.
Ramirez entered an airport fire station where he locked himself in a dorm room, Fire Capt. Todd Keller, a Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson, said in an email.
After few minutes, firefighters were able to get the man to unlock the door, and he was then evaluated, treated for a lower leg injury and transported to a hospital, Keller said.
The Phoenix Police Department said in an email it was investigating the incident and provided no additional information on the incident, including the man's status.
Ramirez’s mother, Theresa Padilla, spoke to Phoenix television station ABC15, saying Ramirez was in Colorado for a tiling job but flew home because he feared for his life. Padilla said there is a family history of schizophrenia and that Ramirez may be schizophrenic.
“I don’t want him to be portrayed as some oh…some crazy guy that jumped out off the plane. You know. I mean, he was running and hiding because he thought somebody was after him,” Padilla told ABC15.
Colorado Crisis Services provides support and counseling for anyone going through difficult times. They can be reached by calling 1-844-493-8255 or by texting “talk” to 38255.
Gazette reporter David Bitton and Phoenix television station ABC15 contributed to this report.