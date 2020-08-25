A man reportedly jumped from the Royal Gorge Bridge early Monday, according to a Tuesday news release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
The jump was seen by security cameras and eyewitnesses on the Cañon City bridge just before noon Monday, the news release said.
The victim's body was found near railroad tracks beside the river, the sheriff's office said.
The Royal Gorge Bridge, about an hour southwest of Colorado Springs, stretches over Royal Gorge Canyon at 955 feet above the water. It's the highest bridge in the country.