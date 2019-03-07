Jimmy Lee Neill is accused of fatally stabbing a man south of downtown Colorado Springs in August just hours after he allegedly stabbed a different man in the neck near the same intersection, court records show.
Neill, 28, of Colorado Springs was already arrested and being held at the El Paso County jail in the nonfatal stabbing when he was served with a warrant Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Randol F. Lillie, 54.
A witness reported seeing Neill beating an older man believed to be Lillie on the stoop of a home in the 200 block of E. Las Vegas Street on Aug. 30, hours before Lillie's body was found the next morning at 2:21 a.m.
"I didn't do anything," the witness reportedly heard the older man say as Neill struck him. Neill reportedly replied that the man had been talking negatively about him.
Police said DNA evidence collected from Lillie identified Neill as a possible suspect.
Neill also is accused of attacking Justin Thompson, 34, in Dorchester Park at 11:16 p.m. on Aug. 30. Thompson told police he was in the gazebo when a man he later identified as Neill ran up and accused him of "being a false prophet."
Thompson said the man hit him, but he didn't realize he'd been stabbed in the neck until he "saw his own blood and began to feel numbness in his body," records said.
Lillie’s death was the city’s 22nd homicide last year.
Niell faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and felony menacing in the nonfatal stabbing, court records show.