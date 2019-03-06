Jimmy Lee Neill is accused of killing a man south of downtown Colorado Springs in August just hours after he allegedly stabbed another man near the same intersection, police said.
Neill, 28, of Colorado Springs was arrested Sept. 1 in the nonfatal stabbing and taken to El Paso County jail, where he has been since. He was served Wednesday with an arrest warrant on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Randol F. Lillie, 54.
At 11:16 p.m. Aug. 30, officers went to Dorchester Park on a report of a stabbing and found Justin Thompson, 34, with several stab wounds, including one to his neck, police said.
Then at 2:21 a.m. Aug 31, officers went to the 200 block of East Las Vegas Street on a report of a man lying in a yard, police said. They found Lillie dead of “traumatic injuries.”
Lillie’s death was the city’s 22nd homicide last year. Police haven’t said how he was killed.
Niell faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and felony menacing in the nonfatal stabbing, court records show.