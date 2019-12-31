Patrick Frazee mug
Patrick Frazee of Florissant was arrested Friday and charged with the first-degree murder of his fianceé, Kelsey Berreth, and solicitation of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors plan to charge Patrick Frazee with five counts in the apparent killing of Kelsey Berreth, including two counts of first-degree murder under different theories.

The Teller County man jailed in the Thanksgiving Day disappearance and apparent slaying of Berreth, his fiancee, was in court Monday morning.

Frazee was scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. before Teller County Judicial District Judge Lin Billing Vela in Cripple Creek.

Frazee, 32, was expected to be officially charged with the first-degree murder of Kelsey Berreth, 29, of Woodland Park. Although her body hasn’t been found, authorities say they uncovered evidence that Berreth was slain in her townhome.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter is in the temporary custody of Berreth’s relatives.

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018 file photo, community members hold a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth under the gazebo of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colo. Authorities say they have arrested the fiance of the Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving. Teller County sheriff's Cmdr. Greg Couch said Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning, Dec. 21 at his home in the community of Florissant, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette via AP, File)
The judge is also expected to address a motion to limit pretrial publicity filed by attorneys for Frazee, who argue that public interest in the case against him could taint a potential trial.

