A Colorado Springs man was injured early Monday morning when a group of assailants reportedly invaded his apartment and took his clothes.
Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 7500 block of Copper Crest View, on the city's northeast side, shortly after midnight, on report of four to five people assaulting a man. While he was assaulted, items were taken from him, including clothing, police said.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of possible fractures, but his injuries were not life threatening, police said.
Suspects have not been identified, and those with information are urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.