A man was injured in a shooting near The Citadel Mall on Thursday, Colorado Springs police said.

Police were called about 4 p.m. to a parking lot outside of a Hooters restaurant at 750 Citadel Drive, said Sgt. Jennifer Lewis. Officers found a man, whose name has not been released, with a gunshot wound to the torso, she said.

It appeared he may have gone to the parking lot to meet someone before being shot outside of his vehicle, Lewis said. It was unclear whether the victim knew the suspect, she said.

Lewis said she was unsure how serious the man's gunshot wound was, but that he was awake and talking to paramedics before being taken to a hospital. Officers are looking for at least one suspect who may be driving an SUV, she said.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting call 719-444-7000.

