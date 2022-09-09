police vehicle

One man was injured during a shooting early Friday morning near the Valley Hi Golf Course.

Colorado Springs police responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Mallard Drive. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was positively identified. It was unclear whether the suspect is in police custody.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

