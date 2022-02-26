police lights

kali9, iStock

One man has been hospitalized following a reported robbery Saturday morning, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced. 

Police received calls about a robbery in the 2400 block of International Circle east of Memorial Park just before 5 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man who said multiple individuals robbed him and made off with an unknown amount of money. As he tried to get away from them, he suffered a leg injury, police officials said. 

He was taken a local hospital as a result.  

