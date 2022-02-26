Police lights
A 29-year-old man was transported to a Colorado Springs hospital after suffering a pair of gunshot wounds in a Pueblo West shooting Saturday morning, officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced. 

Deputies first responded to the shooting in the 0-100 block of Baldwyn Drive in Pueblo West around 10:15 a.m., officials said. When they arrived, they were told the victim of the shooting had a verbal confrontation with some people in a vehicle who had just dropped off a family member. Eventually, one person in the vehicle fired a gun and the victim was struck twice, officials said. 

After the shots were fired, the suspect vehicle, described as a black, newer-model sedan with a damaged windshield, was last seen heading east on Baldwyn. Officials said a possible suspect has been identified but no arrests have been made. 

The man was first transported to a local hospital but then taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs for further treatment of his injuries.  

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250.

