Police shot a man Tuesday night, saying he had crashed his red Mustang and run into an apartment complex with a gun.
Called about a man with a gun, officers went to the 2200 block of Monterey Road. But when they approached the man, he fled in a red Mustang, police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said.
Police later found the Mustang crashed into a pole just west of Fountain Garden Apartments at 3165 E. Fountain Blvd.
When they confronted him outside the senior living apartments, an officer fired at least one shot. Three officers were involved in the incident, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
At the scene of a reported shooting - Foutain Gardens apartments on E. Fountain Boulevard. Looks like the shooting happened inside the complex. More to come at @csgazette pic.twitter.com/3qsNUDiKH5— Gazette.Liz.Henderson (@GazetteLiz) July 24, 2019
All three were uninjured and have been placed on administrative leave while the Sheriff's Office investigates the shooting, the standard protocol for police shootings.
Residents of the adjacent apartment building, at 3175 E. Fountain Blvd., can't go home until the investigation is complete, Kirby said. The building appears to have at least eight units, but officials couldn't say how many people would be displaced or for how long.
"(We) don't really know the span of how much of the scene has to be processed, but that will be part of our investigation through the night," Kirby said.