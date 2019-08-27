A man was injured Monday night after shots were fired into his home in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The drive-by shooter fired at the house in the 3500 block of Charwood Drive at about 8:15 p.m., police reported. The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers continued to look for the suspect Tuesday morning, said Lt. Steve Noblitt. The drive-by shooting did not appear to be random, he said.
Details on the shooter or the car they were driving were not immediately available.