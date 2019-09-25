A man was struck in the forearm and his car was riddled with bullets in a drive-by shooting at about midnight in southeastern Colorado Springs, police reported.
Police have not identified the shooter but believe at least two people were inside a car when the passenger fired toward the victim while in the 4900 block of Universal Heights, said Lt. Patrick David. Officers found the victim, with non-life threatening injuries, about a mile down the road near Academy Boulevard and Airport Road, David said.
A description of the shooter or the car were not immediately available.
