A man was shot and injured by an El Paso County sheriff's deputy Friday night after authorities responded to a domestic violence dispute.

Deputies received a call from a woman about 9 p.m. saying her husband was drunk and threatening to hurt her and a young child inside a home in the 1000 block of Chiricahua Loop, a statement from the Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

When deputies arrived at the home, they heard multiple gunshots, but did not see where the shots were being fired from, the statement said. The man, who was not named, was standing in the middle of the street and ignored deputies' warnings, it said.

One deputy fired at and struck the man after he pointed a gun toward them, the statement said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported and the woman and child were safely removed from the home, authorities said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will be investigating the shooting as a neutral agency, the Sheriff's Office said.