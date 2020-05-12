Colorado Springs police tape

A Colorado Springs police cruiser sits at crime scene. Gazette file photo. 

 LIZ HENDERSON liz.henderson@gazette.com

A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Colorado Springs police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6700 block of Dublin Loop West about 8 a.m. where they found an injured man, police said in a statement. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to the report. 

Authorities said they are still investigating what led to the shooting and did not say if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the police department at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call 719-634-7867. 

