A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was shot several times early Thursday morning, Colorado Springs police said.
The shooting in the 900 block of Santa Fe Street happened around 1:25 a.m., police said. Officials released few other details, apart from saying the victim suffered gunshot wounds.
Police did not find the suspect but said they believe there is no apparent threat to the public based on their initial investigation, officers said.
Police encouraged those with information or anyone who witnessed the shooting to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. And for those who want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.