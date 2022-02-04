A man was injured late Thursday after an apparent drive-by shooting in north Colorado Springs, police said.
The man, who was not identified, suffered an apparent gunshot in the leg after he told police that someone fired a shot from a light-colored sedan on the 3900 block of North Nevada Avenue. The vehicle fled after the shooting that was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, he told police.
Officers rendered aid on the man before he was taken to a hospital.
The shooting is under investigation.