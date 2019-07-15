A 30-year-old man from Denver was rescued by Colorado National Guard teams Friday morning after falling 75 feet near Longs Peak, according to the National Park Service.
The man, whose name has not been made public, received numerous injuries after tumbling in The Trough area. Park rangers reached the injured man at about 9:30 a.m. after being notified by another park visitor who called 911.
Because the injured man sustained extensive injures and was in a remote area, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue members called for a rescue helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base. The man was hoisted up by a winch-operated cable at about 1:45 p.m. and flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, where he was transferred by ambulance to Estes Park Health.
The Trough is located on the west side of Longs Peak. It’s a popular “Class 3” climb and a section of the standard route to the summit of Longs Peak. Generally, minimal safety gear is used by hikers on this route – often no more than a helmet.
Rocky Mountain Rescue assisted with the helicopter hoist operations and ground operations and Rocky Mountain Fire also assisted with ground operations. Team members encountered severe thunderstorms and lightning when hiking back to the trailhead, a news release from the park service said.
Another rescue happened Wednesday night on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park. Park rangers were called on reports of a 53-year-old man from Alabama who was severely ill at a campsite about five miles from the North Inlet Trailhead.
The man was treated with advanced medical care at about 8:30 p.m. Medical teams assisted him back to the trailhead at about 4 a.m. on Thursday and he was taken by ambulance to Middle Park Medical Center.