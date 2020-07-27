A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a passenger van while attempting to cross a busy intersection in Colorado Springs late Sunday, police said Monday, marking the fifth pedestrian to be killed in traffic this month in the city.
Herbert Shelton III, 62, was crossing North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road at about 10:15 p.m. when the southbound van on Academy Boulevard struck him.
The van had a green light through the intersection at the time of the crash, police said.
The driver of the van remained on scene and Shelton was treated by first responders, then taken to a hospital for further treatment. Shelton, a resident of Colorado Springs, later died of his injuries.
Impairment and excessive speed are not considered factors in the crash, police said.
Shelton is the eighth pedestrian to be killed in Colorado Springs this year and , police said.
Shelton's death marks the 23rd traffic-related fatality in the city this year.
On Monday, July 20, Olivia Clark attempted to cross North Circle Drive at Galley Road at 10:32 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound vehicle, which then fled the scene of the crash, police said.
Clark, 20, died Thursday of her injuries.
Colorado Springs police are looking for the driver involved in the fatal crash, described as driving an early 2000s, silver Audi All-Road station wagon with moderate front end damage.
At this time last year, there were 25 traffic-related fatalities in Colorado Springs - five of which were pedestrians, according to police.