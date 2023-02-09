A suspect in a stolen vehicle caused four traffic crashes before being arrested Thursday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs police.

After crashing near South Circle Drive and East Fountain Boulevard 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspect fled on foot when a witness confronted him. Police said the suspect struck the witness with a flashlight before other witnesses detained him.

Officers determined that the suspect caused the crash on South Circle and East Fountain in a recently stolen vehicle and was responsible for a total of four crashes Thursday.

The suspect was arrested and has been identified as 31-year-old Deandre Winston-Whitfield.

Winston-Whitfield has a criminal history, including two convictions for second-degree assault of a peace officer while in custody in 2018 and 2019, and for aggravated robbery — menacing a victim in 2010.

