One man sustained life-threatening injuries late Tuesday during a shooting that happened in northeast Colorado Springs, according to police.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly shot in the 2600 block of Briargate Boulevard about 7 p.m., police said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The man then drove north across Briargate and over a curb and came to a stop in the 2700 block of Briargate, an initial investigation revealed. Medical crews responded to the scene and the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

Police were also investigating a deadly crash on the city's southeast side Tuesday night.