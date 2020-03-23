A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head Monday afternoon in northeast Colorado Springs, police said.
Officers were called to an urgent care center in the 4000 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway at about 2 p.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, police said in a tweet.
Police believe the shooter knew the victim, they said. Additional details were not immediately available.
There is no threat to the public, the tweet read, although police are asking the public to avoid the area.