A man remains in critical condition after being run over by a car Sunday just before 8:30 p.m near Highway 24 and East Fountain Boulevard.
An investigation determined the two people were fighting before the woman driving the car allegedly ran over the man, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A disturbance at a house near 1200 Irving Lane was reported just before the accident. Police said the two incidents are related, and no arrests have been made.
Identities have not been released as the investigation continues.