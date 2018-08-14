A two-time felon who sidestepped a threatened murder charge in a December shooting outside a Colorado Springs Kmart is headed to prison for lesser violations.
Michael Joseph Parkhurst II was sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to evidence tampering and criminal gun possession, the sole convictions against him in a shooting that killed Cory William Forbush.
Forbush, 23, was shot once in the chest and once in the back during an evening confrontation in the store parking lot, 3020 N. Nevada Ave. Up to 100 customers were present, either inside the store or in the parking lot, police said at the time. The Kmart was shuttered in April, a casualty of nationwide cuts by its cash-strapped owners, and is now the site of a hotel under development.
Although Parkhust, 23, initially was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, prosecutors decided to take the case before an El Paso County grand jury to evaluate his claims that he fired in self-defense.
The panel, which met in secret in keeping with Colorado’s rules for grand juries, later concluded there was insufficient evidence. It threw out first-degree and second-degree murder counts, prosecutor Andy Vaughan said in court.
The grand jury found that Parkhurst broke the law, though, when he fled the parking lot and disposed of the pistol. As a repeat felon, he was barred from possessing the weapon, the basis for the second charge against him.
“This was basically a drug deal gone wrong,” Vaughan said in court, providing few details. An arrest warrant said Forbush was killed after exiting a vehicle with a pistol of his own. His brother was a passenger.
The deadly dispute started because one of the men was “shorted” $75 worth of marijuana wax, also known as dabs, District Attorney Dan May told The Gazette last spring.
Forbush’s relatives lashed out at the case’s outcome. His mother asked the judge to toss out the plea bargain in favor of further investigation.
“Cory mattered,” she said via conference call in court. “He was loved, and he was cared about.”
His father, Pete Forbush, questioned the account given by the shooter and his wife.
“I don’t understand, with self-defense, how you shoot somebody in the back,” Pete Forbush said in the hallway afterward. “Why do you flee the scene, and why do you get rid of the weapon? It doesn’t make sense to me.”
Forbush is survived by a 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, his father said.
While the plea deal settled all allegations against Parkhurst, his wife is under scrutiny for statements she made in court while pleading for mercy from 4th Judicial District Judge Jill Brady.
In her comments, the woman said it was she who was dealing drugs, and that her husband wasn’t in possession of the weapon. Her husband’s court-appointed lawyer, public defender Jenny Cox, argued in court that the woman was merely describing her grand jury testimony.
Vaughan later said he would review the court transcript to determine if she admitted to crimes in a public forum.